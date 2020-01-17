Glenn Schiffman Sells 1,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $276.99 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $188.32 and a 52-week high of $277.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.36 and a 200 day moving average of $234.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.52.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

