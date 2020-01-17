GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLYC. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $56,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 215,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $73,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

