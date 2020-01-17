Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

