Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 236 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after purchasing an additional 335,592 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 596,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,882,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $117.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

