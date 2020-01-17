Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

