Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 86,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.