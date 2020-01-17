Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $345.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.13. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $347.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

