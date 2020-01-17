Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 4,663.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $51.15 on Friday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Invesco Cleantech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

