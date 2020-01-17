Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.55% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0641 dividend. This is an increase from NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

