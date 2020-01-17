Gradient Investments LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

