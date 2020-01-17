Gradient Investments LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

RGI stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $140.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4441 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

