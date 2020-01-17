Gradient Investments LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

