Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

HFRO opened at $12.31 on Friday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

