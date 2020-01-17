Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,295 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

