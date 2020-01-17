Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 16,120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

