Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period.

BSJO stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $25.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

