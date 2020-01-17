Gradient Investments LLC Sells 5,902,060 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902,060 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 706,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $59.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

