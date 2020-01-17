Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 907.50 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 866.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 791.50. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19.

In other news, insider David Arnold acquired 2,768 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

