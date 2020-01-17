Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €24.10 ($28.02) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.65 ($27.49).

GYC stock opened at €22.24 ($25.86) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.23 and its 200-day moving average is €20.70.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

