Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,145 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of GPK opened at $16.78 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

