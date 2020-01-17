Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Great Ajax has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

