Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Elm Capital news, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 7,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,430.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Speller bought 5,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

