Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

