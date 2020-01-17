Hammerson plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hammerson in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hammerson’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HMSNF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

