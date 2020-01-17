Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.01 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

