Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Titan International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Titan International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.