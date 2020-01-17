Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $132,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Cfra raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

