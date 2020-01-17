Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $42,000 Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 464.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 709,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 708.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 525,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 243,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.