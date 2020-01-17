Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

