Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 335 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

