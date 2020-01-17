Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $209.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.74 and a fifty-two week high of $209.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

