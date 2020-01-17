Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,180 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 153.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 909,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 551,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

