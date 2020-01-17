Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 292 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

