Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes $64,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.32 and a 52-week high of $222.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

