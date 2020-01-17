Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $43.23 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

