Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,862.70 ($24.50).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,804.50 ($23.74) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,904.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,911.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

