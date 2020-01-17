Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $19.04 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

