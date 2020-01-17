Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $727,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

