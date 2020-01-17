Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 247 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.