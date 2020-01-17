Hill-Rom (HRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Hill-Rom has set its Q1 guidance at $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.46-5.56 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

