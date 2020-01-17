Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura cut their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

