HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 600 ($7.89). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 596.90 ($7.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 583.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 609.78.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

