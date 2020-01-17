Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HSE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.33.

TSE:HSE opened at C$9.57 on Wednesday. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.48 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.92.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

