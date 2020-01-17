IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group stock opened at GBX 681.40 ($8.96) on Wednesday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 688.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.