IMS Capital Management Acquires 143 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.