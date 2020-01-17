IMS Capital Management Sells 275 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

