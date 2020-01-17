Insider Buying: Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Purchases A$360,000.00 in Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$360,000.00 ($255,319.15).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 9,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,000.00 ($134,751.77).

Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.01.

