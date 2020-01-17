Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $444,014.85 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $46.00 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

