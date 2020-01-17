Insider Selling: Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) insider Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of Centralnic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Donald Baladasan sold 100,000 shares of Centralnic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £92,000 ($121,020.78).

Centralnic Group stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Centralnic Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 million and a PE ratio of -19.68.

About Centralnic Group

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

