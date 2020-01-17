Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $917,523.93 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $917,523.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,247,338.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,351.10.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

GSHD opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 147,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

